Caracal Expands Health Care Recycling Services with New Charlotte Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the health care solutions and recycling services space, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Charlotte location to serve the PPE, cold chain, and health care recycling needs of area hospitals and health care centers.

"Health care generates enormous amounts of waste, and too much of it ends up in landfills when it could be safely recycled," said Paul Sessions, VP and General Manager of Recycling at Caracal. "With this new Charlotte location, we're giving health care providers in the region a partner who can turn that waste stream into a win for both sustainability and public health."

Caracal Products & Services is working to address one of the health care industry's most critical challenges: the millions of tons of waste hospitals produce each year, most of it non-hazardous. Working closely with health care systems, Caracal has developed a program to collect and recycle commonly discarded OR materials such as polypropylene and polyethylene. The innovative program helps hospitals reduce waste volumes, lower disposal costs and support compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Caracal's new Charlotte facility will include office space for marketing and customer service staff, as well as warehouse space for sorting and handling recyclable material. Industrial balers will compress the materials and form them into bales. The bales are then shipped to recyclers, where the polypropylene is shredded, melted down, and formed into plastic pellets, which are then molded into new products.

The Charlotte location joins Caracal's recycling and product distribution facilities in New York and Baltimore. As the demand for sustainability in health care rises, Caracal plans to expand into additional locations along the East Coast. The company supports several health care systems and hospitals that have set ambitious goals to recycle 100% of their disposable materials, such as plastic bags, cardboard, shrink wrap, and other items that previously had been destined for landfills. Learn more here: https://www.caracalcorp.com/services/recycling/healthcare/

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

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SOURCE Caracal Products & Services