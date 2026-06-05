Caracal Showcased its OR Recycling Program at CleanMed 2026

Health care products manufacturer and recycler participated in a premier national conference for leaders in health care sustainability

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in health care solutions, recycling services, and distribution, recently served as an exhibitor at CleanMed 2026, a national networking event for health care leaders to discuss environmental sustainability. The conference took place from May 12-14, 2026, at St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis. At the conference, Caracal highlighted its OR Recycling Program, which partners with hospitals to develop sustainable solutions for recycling clean plastics from operating rooms.

"Every year, hospitals send enormous amounts of recyclable materials to landfills simply because the right systems and partnerships aren't in place yet. CleanMed gives us the opportunity to connect directly with health care leaders to change that reality," said Paul Sessions, Vice President and General Manager of Caracal Recycling. "Our program enables hospitals and surgical centers to participate in a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills and transforming it into new products. We're proud to help hospitals improve their environmental impact metrics while fostering a commitment to responsible, forward-thinking care."

Caracal addressed one of the industry's most critical challenges: the millions of tons of waste U.S. hospitals produce each year, most of it non-hazardous. Working closely with health care systems, Caracal Products & Services has developed an innovative program to collect OR materials and recycle them. By capturing and recycling commonly discarded materials such as polypropylene and polyethylene, Caracal Recycling helps hospitals reduce waste volumes, lower disposal costs and support compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

To support the growing number of health care systems nationwide that are increasing their focus on sustainability, Caracal has established health care recycling facilities in New York, Baltimore, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The company plans to continue expanding into additional locations along the East Coast in the coming years. Learn more here: https://www.caracalcorp.com/services/recycling/healthcare/

Founded in 2001, CleanMed brings together practitioners at the forefront of implementing climate-smart health care innovations, environmentally preferable purchasing, sustainable food strategies, greening the operating room, and renewable energy. CleanMed's network includes more than 1,000 hospitals as well as clinicians, advocacy and community leaders, supply chain companies, and health care purchasers, among others. Topics at this year's conference included curbing medtech emissions, infection prevention and control, decarbonizing supply chains, and reducing medical waste.

CleanMed is presented each year by Practice Greenhealth, the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, and Health Care Without Harm, an international coalition promoting environmentally responsible health care and advocating for environmental health and justice across the globe.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

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SOURCE Caracal Products & Services