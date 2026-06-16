Caracole Enhances Luxury Product Experience with Centric PLM, Unifying Global Execution

Luxury brand replaces fragmented workflows with a single source of truth to deliver precision, consistency and seamless experiences across global markets

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Caracole has selected Centric PLM™ to drive product development and bring greater precision to its global luxury furnishings operations. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Vivet Inc. (House of Markor/Caracole)

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Caracole is a luxury furniture brand serving interior designers and retailers worldwide. The company presents collections with major industry markets and operates showrooms in High Point, Atlanta and Las Vegas. With partners spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Caracole delivers curated assortments that combine craftsmanship, material innovation and refined design.

As Caracole refined its product strategy and global operations, product information remained dispersed across spreadsheets, email threads and disconnected tools. This slowed execution, created gaps in communication and required repeated rounds of review and correction. "It made everything slow and difficult," says Katie Coggins, Head of Merchandising with product development oversight at Caracole. "As our collections and global operations expanded, product information was managed across multiple systems and workflows. We recognized an opportunity to create greater alignment and consistency across teams by establishing a single source of truth for product information. We wanted a foundation that could scale with the business and support future growth."

After evaluating PLM solutions, Caracole selected Centric PLM for its alignment with the brand's operating model and long-term direction. "Centric PLM had the most potential to scale with us through a more streamlined process," Coggins explains. "The Centric team understood our business, spoke our language and could anticipate the need. Having used Centric before, I welcomed the idea of bringing it to Caracole."

"We're focused on creating seamless experiences across every touchpoint, from product development and manufacturing to the way designers and retail partners engage with our brand," says Holly Gordon, Head of Marketing at Caracole. With Centric PLM, Caracole will connect design, merchandising, costing and manufacturing in a shared environment, giving internal teams and factory partners access to consistent, up-to-date product information. The platform will reduce manual coordination, limit rework and keep development on schedule while introducing stronger control over product versions, historical data and materials.

As a vertically integrated business with both owned manufacturing and third-party factories, Caracole aims to ensure every team has the details needed to translate product vision accurately. "Eradicating emails and spreadsheet trackers is the goal," says Coggins. "We are looking to automate the transfer of information."

"As we've worked to simplify and connect systems across the business, establishing a single foundation for product information became a natural next step. Centric PLM supports our broader digital transformation strategy and helps ensure greater consistency, speed and collaboration across our global organization," says Gordon.

This foundation creates a more seamless customer experience. "Luxury is about the experience and the ease of that experience," Coggins adds. "When our internal systems are organized, it becomes easier for customers to understand our products and work with us." She offers simple advice to peers, "It doesn't have to be this hard, process and discipline foster creativity, not stifle it."

"Caracole continues to set a high standard in luxury furnishings through design excellence and global reach," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "As product development grows more complex, having a clear and consistent foundation for information becomes critical. We are proud to partner with Caracole as they strengthen execution and prepare for continued growth with Centric PLM."

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Caracole (www.caracole.com)

Caracole is a luxury contemporary furniture brand known for distinctive design, refined materials, and thoughtful craftsmanship. Guided by a belief that great design should inspire joy and engage the senses, Caracole creates furniture collections that blend artistic expression with everyday livability. Collaborating with designers, artisans, and visionaries around the world, the brand delivers pieces that bring beauty, comfort, and elegance to interiors across the globe. Through thoughtful innovation and a commitment to exceptional experiences, Caracole helps people create spaces that feel as meaningful as they are beautiful.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software