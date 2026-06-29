La Vie en Rose Group Unifies Planning and Achieves Near-100% Data Accuracy with Centric Planning

Leading lingerie and swimwear retailer leans on Centric Software to modernize merchandise and key-item planning with greater data granularity

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The la Vie en Rose Group, a leading Canadian lingerie and swimwear retailer, has gone live with Centric Planning & Pricing™, part of Centric Software's market-leading portfolio of solutions for fashion and specialty retail. Centric Software® provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, allocate, assort and sell fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care products as well as multi-category retail, to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

la Vie en Rose - Go Live

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Montreal, the organization operates two distinct yet complementary brands: la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose offers lingerie, bras, sleepwear, and swimwear collections focused on comfort, quality, and accessibility. Acquired in 2015, Bikini Village positions itself as a specialized destination for swimwear, beachwear, and accessories, featuring a curated selection of well‑known brands for women and men. Under these banners, la Vie en Rose Group now operates more than 400 stores in 20 countries.

Before Centric Planning & Pricing, la Vie en Rose Group's merchandise and key-item planning processes were fragmented across multiple systems. Christopher Plant, Director of Merchandise Planning for la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village says, "There was always a question around the validity of the data due to manual error." In addition, it would take the planning team several days during the first week of every month to manually gather and reconcile the data.

A thorough search for a planning system resulted in la Vie en Rose Group selecting Centric Planning & Pricing for its flexible, integrated approach, deep retail expertise. The solution's item planning capabilities and ability to support the company's planning processes across its retail operations were key factors in the decision.

The company decided to slow implementation to drive up accuracy. Plant notes, "I'm glad we took the extra time; our data is over 99% accurate to our source systems."

"Now with Centric Planning & Pricing, store/channel planning, merchandise financial planning/open-to-buy and key-item planning are all together; we can do everything in one system," says Plant. He continues, "The real benefit of Centric Planning & Pricing is that you can see your different plans all together and reconcile them."

Automation has drastically reduced manual effort. Plant says, "Those days we used to spend at the beginning of each month collecting data to then balance and reconcile? Gone. Now, we walk in on Monday morning and the weekend loads have gone through; all of our data is loaded directly for us. So that's a huge time-savings!"

The tool is highly configurable. "Centric Planning & Pricing is very flexible and dynamic. We collaborated closely with the Centric team to give us the exact functionality we wanted. We're also able to filter like a pivot table and can drill the plans down lower in our hierarchy than before."

Key-item planning is now quicker and more comprehensive. "It's significantly faster to plan key items in Centric Planning & Pricing, than with what we were using previously," says Plant. The granularity has soared. "We can do selling-size curves and order curves at the week-level. Before, we were only able to do one curve for the entire year."

This leads to another big advantage with using the new solution. "Even though pre-season and in-season planning are separate entities, they are linked in Centric Planning & Pricing so that data from one feeds into the other," Plant explains. By keeping the pre-season baseline forecasts, targets, margins intact, teams can make fast, mid-season, data-driven decisions on buys and allocations. The teams are then set up for next season, where reviews of performance inform the next planning cycle.

Of the working partnership, Plant states, "The Centric Planning & Pricing team is phenomenal—very quick to respond, always open to adapt to what we need. Overall, it's been a positive experience and has definitely moved our planning to the next level."

"We are happy that la Vie en Rose Group has gone live, opening up the door to modern planning and a unified, data-driven view of the business," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "The la Vie en Rose Group's commitment to data quality and continuous improvement exemplifies how leading retailers are using Centric Planning & Pricing to drive agility and profitable growth."

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La Vie en Rose Group (lavieenrose.com)

A Canadian leader in lingerie, sleepwear, and swimwear, the la Vie en Rose Group is headquartered in Montreal and operates two complementary brands: la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. The Group has a network of more than 400 stores across Canada, the United States, and 18 international markets. Supported by a team of more than 5,800 employees, la Vie en Rose Group continues to execute its growth strategy and expand the reach of both brands worldwide.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

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