CarAdvise and CARCHEX Unite to Simplify Vehicle Protection, Maintenance and Repair for Millions of Drivers

CARCHEX, based out of Baltimore, MD brings nearly 20 years of experience protecting automotive consumers. The company serves as a consumer advocate throughout all stages of the car buying, selling and ownership process.

"We are thrilled to partner with CarAdvise to provide their customers with the opportunity to receive industry leading Vehicle Protection from CARCHEX," said Jason Goldsmith, CARCHEX CEO. "In addition, this new partnership will continue to strengthen our customer experience by providing easy access to valuable car maintenance discounts through the CarAdvise platform."

The CarAdvise platform allows customers to locate a shop, book service, approve or decline work and pay all from a smartphone throughout its partner network comprised of top national brands including: AAMCO, Firestone, NTB and Sears Auto with pre-negotiated prices for consumers.

According to CarAdvise Founder and CEO, Greg Tepas, "CARCHEX helps consumers avoid the financial surprise of a large vehicle repair with their vehicle protection product, and now through its partnership with CarAdvise, will provide a smart option for routine maintenance with a superior experience at a discounted price. CarAdvise is a natural extension of their product offering, and we are pleased to add them to our growing community of affinity partners."

About CARCHEX

CARCHEX is the premier provider of direct-to-consumer automotive products and services including vehicle protection plans and pre-purchase vehicle inspections. Protecting automotive consumers for nearly 20 years and providing exceptional customer service has translated into an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. To learn more about CARCHEX and to get protected, visit www.CARCHEX.com.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise, is changing the way drivers get service done by providing all-encompassing solutions for consumers and small businesses instilling trust, convenience and volume based pricing with a partner network of over 56MM vehicles. For more information or to book service visit www.caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.

