CarAdvise Announces Partnership With Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock is offering the CarAdvise service to eligible policyholders as an included benefit with Plymouth Rock's Policyholder Perks program. Policyholders who opt into the program and book service through the co-branded Plymouth Rock Garage powered by CarAdvise could save on vehicle repair and maintenance.

A CarAdvise study found those who use the service see an average 21% savings on labor and average savings of 32% on routine maintenance services.* The savings are made possible by volume discounts due to the amount of business that shops receive through the service.

CarAdvise helps to ease frustrations by bringing transparency to an industry that lacks consumer confidence. A CarAdvise study found that less than 20% of consumers trust the auto repair and maintenance process. Yet, 91% of consumers said they trust the car repair and maintenance process more after using CarAdvise.

According to the CEO and Founder of CarAdvise, Greg Tepas, "We are honored to partner with such a quality organization as Plymouth Rock who desires to provide innovative value-added solutions to its members beyond just insurance. The Plymouth Rock Garage, powered by CarAdvise, provides convenience, trust, and will save users significant money on something that every car needs – maintenance and repair."

CarAdvise also provides users with convenience as the service integrates with a national network of more than 20,000 shops including well-known brands such as Firestone, NTB, Midas, Merchant's Tire and Auto Service Center, Tire Kingdom Service Centers, and Sears Auto Centers.

"Owning and maintaining a car can be both costly and time-consuming," said Keith Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. "By teaming up with CarAdvise, Plymouth Rock auto insurance customers can save time and money while ensuring they're getting the service they need for their vehicles. It's just another example of how Plymouth Rock delivers more than just insurance to our customers."

About Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance is a marketing name used by a group of separate companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Auto insurance in Massachusetts is underwritten by Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. For a full description of the programs, features, and coverages, please visit plymouthrock.com.

*Based on a 2017 nationwide survey conducted by CarAdvise including data from hundreds of nationally branded repair shops, dealerships, and independent repair shops.

