CarAdvise Launches 12 Month, 12,000 Mile Warranty

12month/12k will be guaranteeing complete satisfaction with all materials and workmanship on all CarAdvise transactions across their network of 23,000+ maintenance facilities. This guarantee will warrant that its members' vehicles are free from defects from the parts replaced under normal vehicle usage. In addition, it will warrant that the service(s) performed to repair the vehicle were completed in an adequate and professional manner.

"CarAdvise's core focus has always been convenience, savings, and trust, with trust being one of the largest hurdles of the automotive repair industry still today. With our 12k/12month warranty, we provide an extra layer of support for our members that is unheard-of for a third party," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. "We believe in our shop partnership network and feel that this level of guarantee shows our commitment to our customers by providing the very best of booking, transaction and payment technology platforms available today," commented Tepas.

Especially prudent in today's environment, members benefit through CarAdvise's "No Contact Car Care" platform reducing the amount of person-to-person exposure and hence reducing incremental risk associated with extended personal contact. Through the platform's technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history all right from their digital devices.

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at thousands of shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings.



