CarAdvise Launches New Tire Buying Feature

"CarAdvise is constantly driving forward, continually innovating, and creating new features that will benefit our 500,000+ members," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. "While online tire shopping sites have been around for years, CarAdvise is the first of its kind to combine online tire buying with maintenance and repair – a very natural fit. Our customers have been asking for this capability, and we are pleased to provide a truly innovative way to shop for both tires and maintenance at the same time. This enters us into the tire category in a big way," commented Tepas.

The tire shopping experience is its beta version. CarAdvise plans to expand its tire shopping partnerships and integrations ensuring the same vast freedom of choice and price competitive solutions as its users have grown accustomed to for maintenance/repair. Further, CarAdvise intends to innovate its tire platform in many ways for its users, partners, and shop network. This will include predictive tire replacement leveraging the tire tread-depth and mileage that CarAdvise obtains at every service. This will help CarAdvise users better budget and time this purchase, many of which are gig drivers, while enabling a more intelligent marketing platform for its tire partners.

Especially prudent in today's environment, members benefit through CarAdvise's "No Contact Car Care" platform reducing the amount of person-to-person exposure and hence reducing incremental risk associated with extended personal contact. Through the platform's technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history all right from their digital devices.

