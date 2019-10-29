CarAdvise Named Winner of 18th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarAdvise, the largest online marketplace for car maintenance and repair, has been named one of the winners of the 18th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards. Selected as a winner from 450 nominations, CarAdvise was awarded for its first-to-market digital technology that allows consumers to compare upfront prices at multiple shops, schedule service, approve work and pay, all from the convenience of a smartphone or computer.

The winners were announced at an event held at Chicago's Harris Theater on Monday, October 28th, with nearly 1,500 business and civic leaders, and supporters of innovation in attendance. The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 18th year, is the city's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year.

"Chicago's innovators continue to demonstrate the breadth of innovation found in the Chicago region, cutting across all industries, sectors and sizes," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder with Chicago journalist Dan Miller of the awards. "2019 winners are pioneers in energy, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, drug development, food, automotive, cyber security, architecture, community and workforce development, education, entertainment and more."

CarAdvise has created the first end-to-end vehicle service experience, eliminating pain points to ultimately make maintenance and repair simpler, convenient and more affordable. CarAdvise is the only platform where consumers can compare service prices of national brands at more than 20,000 shops, schedule service, approve work and pay all from a smartphone or computer. With significant growth in organic usage and a partner network of over 60M vehicle owners, CarAdvise is positioned to continue its accelerated growth while venturing in other automotive verticals.

"This recognition among such amazing nominees and innovations is quite an honor," said Greg Tepas, Founder and CEO of CarAdvise. "We are determined to bring more trust, convenience and savings to the car maintenance and repair process. We couldn't have accomplished this alone and would like to share this award with all of our customers and partners."

The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, and meetings with the Mayor of Chicago, Governor of Illinois, Cook County President, and leaders from the United Nations.

"450 organizations were nominated for this year's awards," said Luke Tanen, Executive Director of the Chicago Innovation Awards. "As a group, these nominees generated over $13.9 billion in new revenues from their new products and services, along with the creation of 1001 patents. The 25 winners represent the best from this very impressive group."

The complete list of this year's Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com.

The Chicago Innovation Awards are supported by Founding Diamond Sponsor Theron Technology Solutions; Diamond Sponsors Accenture and SMS Assist, Gold Sponsors Comcast Business and Wintrust Financial; Silver Sponsors Exelon, Vedder Price and others.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for car maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place online to compare prices for maintenance services at more than 20,000 shops nationwide. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop in real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit www.caradvise.com or call 844-9-ADVISE.

