CarAdvise Partners with Valvoline Instant Oil Change to Enhance Customer Maintenance Network

"We are adding automotive service providers to our national network as fast as possible as it's one of our key objectives for 2020. By adding even more options for our driver-base, our proprietary automotive repair and maintenance technology platform has even more value and optional facilities for our hundreds of thousands of driver members," said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO of CarAdvise. "Through this partnership, we will be able to connect our members to nearly 1,500 additional service providers to help them manage their vehicle maintenance through our platform."

CarAdvise's technological online vehicle service program, in partnership with Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will help drivers reduce vehicle maintenance service expenses while saving time and effort associated with maintaining their vehicles. With CarAdvise's discounted fleet pricing, drivers can save from 10-40% on maintenance services. Through the platform's technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, as well as view their service history all from their digital devices.

Especially prudent in today's environment, members benefit from CarAdvise's "No Contact Car Care" platform, which reduces the amount of person-to-person exposure and ultimately reduces the incremental risk associated with extended personal contact.

"We're excited to welcome CarAdvise members to Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers," said Laura Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience, Valvoline Quick Lubes. "With CarAdvise's technology, drivers enjoy the convenience, safety, and control of managing their auto maintenance from their smart phone. This perfectly complements the service experience at Valvoline Instant Oil Change which allows drivers to stay in their car during their oil change. Our well-trained, friendly technicians will get you in and out in about 15 minutes."

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at thousands of shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop in real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. For more information visit caradvise.com.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

