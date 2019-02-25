carafem Proudly Opens Fourth Clinic to Expand Access to Abortion Care in Nashville Suburb

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent news of suspended and closing abortion clinics, carafem is proud to announce that people in the Nashville metro area and surrounding states can now access carafem's health services. With locations in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, carafem continues to pursue its promise to expand access to safe, affordable, abortion care.

"We are looking forward to serving the communities in the greater Nashville area and helping to provide access to reproductive health services to people in the southern US," says Melissa Grant, COO of carafem. "There is nothing that drives our mission more than realizing unmet need and working to ensure our healthcare experience is compassionate, convenient and client centered."

The Nashville area health center will open offering early abortion care up to 10 weeks with the abortion pill. Shortly thereafter, the center plans to expand its services to include the carafem procedure, STI testing, a wide selection of birth control options — such as IUDs, birth control implants, Depo Provera shots, birth control pills, and emergency contraception.

carafem is known for its one-on-one client experience, which focuses on a private and personal visit in a comfortable setting, and its bold and unapologetic public voice when providing straightforward information about abortion care. Our clients value their privacy so carafem schedules one person at a time and strives to ensure they won't see other visitors while in the office. These individual appointments provide the most comfortable, positive, and private visit possible. carafem also offers:

Appointments that average 60 minutes or less

A full range of birth control methods

Greater privacy of a small office located within a larger medical complex

For more information about carafem's Nashville area location, please visit https://carafem.org/.

carafem provides convenient, modern, and professional abortion care as well as customized birth control options so people can control the number and spacing of their children. carafem is changing the environment of abortion care by making its services and information accessible, understandable, and supportive. carafem currently operates in Washington DC, Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL.

