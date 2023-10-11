Carahsoft Named 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year by Contrast Security

News provided by

Contrast Security

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Code Security Leader Recognizes Carahsoft's Commitment to Sales, Marketing and Operational Excellence in the U.S. Public Sector

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced today that it has named Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, as its 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Public Sector Partner of the Year award from Contrast," said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. "Our partnership has always been driven by a shared commitment to serving the needs of Government agencies by providing innovative application security solutions. This award demonstrates our dedication to helping secure critical software applications, and we look forward to continuing this work with Contrast Security and our reseller partners, in the years to come."

Carahsoft has been a strategic partner since 2017, when Contrast first endeavored to build a U.S. Federal practice from the ground up. Along the way, Carahsoft has supported Contrast from industry events to providing Government procurement contracts, specifically designed to reach Contrast's target audience. Carahsoft's expertise in Public Sector policy, buying trends and marketing programs has provided Contrast with valuable insights to help craft its strategy, grow its business and achieve its ultimate mission of securing software applications.

"We truly appreciate our partnership with Carahsoft," said Callie McCormick, Global Director of Channel Sales at Contrast. "Their expertise and commitment to operational excellence have been instrumental in driving our success. This recognition is a testament to our enduring partnership and the great strides we've taken together."

For more information about the Carahsoft and Contrast partnership and solution offerings, visit www.carahsoft.com/contrast-security. To learn more about Contrast and the Secure Code Platform, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/platform. 

About Contrast Security (Contrast)
A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:
Jacklyn Kellick
Director of Corporate Communication
Contrast Security
pr@contrastsecurity.com

SOURCE Contrast Security

