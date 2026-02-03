Carat AI Introduces Agent App Store to Democratize Professional Content Creation

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carat AI , a global AI platform serving over 3 million users, today announced the launch of its Agent App Store . This milestone marks Carat's evolution from a simple content tool into a workforce platform that provides users with "AI Content Creators"—virtual partners capable of handling complex production workflows.

While platforms like Higgsfield and Freepik excel at generating high-quality individual assets, they often remain "tools" that require users to manually stitch together the creative process. Carat AI empowers everyday users to bypass these technical complexities. By orchestrating a vast and expanding library of top-tier multimodal models behind the scenes, Carat allows users to automate the entire creative workflow—from planning and scriptwriting to generation and editing.

The Mini Agent Ecosystem: From Concept to Expert Execution

The core of the new App Store is the " Mini Agent " system. Unlike simple pre-trained models, these agents are sophisticated workflows built upon expert guidelines and skills. This approach is already transforming productivity:

For Business: A small business owner can now produce TV-grade commercials without hiring an ad agency.

Individual influencers can condense a week's worth of editing and scripting into a single afternoon.

Consistency Through Memory

Supporting the agent ecosystem is Carat's Contextual Memory Core. Unlike most content generation tools that treat every prompt as a new task, Carat's agents remember project details, user preferences, and frequently used assets. This allows for long-term consistency, simulating the experience of working with a dedicated human partner.

"Most people have great ideas but lack the technical skills to execute them professionally," said Jinuk Jang, CEO of Carat AI. "Our Agent App Store removes that barrier by providing AI partners that handle the entire production process."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Carat AI?

A: Carat AI is a leading AI agent platform that empowers anyone to create professional-grade images, videos, and music through simple conversation. By "hiring" specialized Mini Agents, users can bypass technical barriers and automate complex creative workflows.

Q: What can I create with Carat AI?

A: You can generate high-quality 4K images, cinematic videos, AI voices, and even original songs. Whether it's for social media content, business commercials, or personal projects, Carat AI acts as an all-in-one digital production studio.

Q: Is Carat AI free to use?

A: Yes. Carat AI offers a free plan where users receive daily credits to explore image, video, and audio generation at no cost. For professional creators and businesses requiring higher volume and advanced features, premium plans are available starting at $20.

Q: Who are the primary users of Carat AI?

A: Our platform is trusted by over 3 million users worldwide, including top-tier influencers, content creators, and small business owners. These professionals use Carat AI to produce high-end content that typically requires a full production team.

Q: How can I access the Agent App Store?

A: You can start creating immediately by visiting the Agent App Store at https://carat.im/en , available on Web, iOS, and Android.

About Carat AI

Carat AI is a leading AI agent platform serving over 3 million users across 160+ countries, including the US, UK, Korea, and Japan. By orchestrating cutting-edge models into an all-in-one ecosystem, Carat empowers users to create professional images, videos, and audio through simple conversation. Carat bypasses technical barriers, providing AI agents that act as skilled virtual employees for creators and businesses.

