CaratLane Makes its New York Fashion Week Debut: A First-Ever Showcase on the Global Ramp

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaratLane – A TATA Product, India's leading omnichannel jewellery brand, marked a significant global milestone with its first-ever international runway showcase at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) held at Chelsea Piers. The showcase positioned CaratLane on one of the world's most influential fine jewellery platforms, signaling the brand's growing global ambition and its ability to seamlessly blend Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities. Backed by the trust of TATA, this debut also highlighted the brand's expanding footprint, supported by CaratLane's retail presence in New Jersey.

CaratLane makes its New York Fashion Week debut Bringing the finest of Indian craftsmanship to the global runway (PRNewsfoto/CaratLane)

The runway presentation featured eight standout looks from CaratLane's celebrated collections—Polki, Sol, Sandook, Eternity, Butterfly, and Peepal—all exclusively featuring natural diamonds. The Polki collection showcased uncut diamond heritage pieces reimagined for contemporary wear, while Sol celebrated the brilliance of sunrise with Citrines symbolizing new beginnings. Sandook translated nostalgia into design through motifs inspired by marigolds and jharokhas, and Eternity highlighted timeless silhouettes in brilliant-cut diamonds. The showcase also featured Butterfly, an iconic CaratLane collection distinguished by its signature blue enamel, and Peepal, which blended diamonds and green alpanites in yellow gold to mirror the sacred leaf.

Of the looks, six were presented by international models, while two were walked by Indian fashion influencers - Pooja Mundhra and Anahita Bhooshan, adding cross-cultural resonance to the event.

Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director, CaratLane, said: "Our debut at New York Fashion Week was a defining milestone, proving that Indian craftsmanship resonates powerfully on the global stage. This showcase is a key step in our international expansion, and we look forward to strengthening our presence with the upcoming launch of our second store in Texas."

The showcase reinforced CaratLane's commitment to redefining fine jewellery for modern lifestyles, intersecting craftsmanship, innovation, and everyday elegance, while setting the stage for deeper global engagement in the years ahead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905358/CaratLane.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740920/5801594/CaratLane_A_TATA_product_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CaratLane