Caraustar Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) Grades

ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraustar Industries, Inc. announced a price increase of $50 per ton on all uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) grades. The increase on the uncoated recycle board grades will be effective starting with shipments on July 9, 2018.

The increase is in response to strong market dynamics and inflationary cost pressures in transportation, chemicals and other recycled paperboard input materials.