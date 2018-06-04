Caraustar Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) Grades

ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraustar Industries, Inc. announced a price increase of $50 per ton on all uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) grades. The increase on the uncoated recycle board grades will be effective starting with shipments on July 9, 2018.
The increase is in response to strong market dynamics and inflationary cost pressures in transportation, chemicals and other recycled paperboard input materials.
About Caraustar Industries: Caraustar Industries, Inc. is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers of 100% recycled paperboard and converted paperboard products. The company is a socially responsible corporation, is committed to environmentally sound practices and is dedicated to providing customers with outstanding value through innovative products and services. Caraustar has developed its leadership position in the industry through diversification and integration from raw materials to finished products. Caraustar serves the four principal recycled boxboard product end-use markets: tubes and cores; folding cartons; gypsum facing paper and specialty paperboard products. For additional information on Caraustar, please visit the company's website at www.caraustar.com.
