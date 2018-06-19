ATLANTA, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraustar Industries, Inc. announced a minimum price increase of 9.0% on all protective packaging products. The increase will be effective with orders placed on and after July 19, 2018.
The increase is in response to strong market dynamics and inflationary cost pressures in transportation (both inbound and outbound) and chemicals.
About Caraustar Industries: Caraustar Industries, Inc. is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers of 100% recycled paperboard and converted paperboard products. The company is a socially responsible corporation, is committed to environmentally sound practices and is dedicated to providing customers with outstanding value through innovative products and services. Caraustar has developed its leadership position in the industry through diversification and integration from raw materials to finished products. Caraustar serves the four principal recycled boxboard product end-use markets: tubes and cores; folding cartons; gypsum facing paper and specialty paperboard products. For additional information on Caraustar, please visit the company's website at www.caraustar.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caraustar-announces-a-minimum-9-0-price-increase-on-all-protective-packaging-products-300668626.html
SOURCE Caraustar Industries, Inc.
Share this article