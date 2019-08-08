Caravan Health ACO Partners Lead in MIPS Scores for Second Straight Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Caravan Health excelled at the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). Caravan Health ACOs averaged over 99 points, and 24 out of 36 ACOs achieved the maximum 100 points. These outstanding scores will lead to well-deserved positive payment adjustments for these high-performing providers.

Caravan Health ACOs averaged a payment bonus of 1.65 percent – very close to the maximum of 1.68 percent for those providers earning 100 points. Bonus points were awarded for high priority measures, end-to-end reporting and treating complex patients, pushing Caravan Health scores even higher than last year.

"As we anticipated, our ACO partners excelled at this assessment of their care quality, patient engagement and technological readiness," said Lynn Barr, Caravan Health Founder. "These MIPS scores are a testament to their commitment to patients and care transformation."

"Caravan Health was instrumental in our hospital succeeding with MIPS," said Dr. Todd Otten, family physician with Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital, part of Southern Michigan ACO that achieved a perfect MIPS score. "We found their leadership and methodology to be fantastic and we could not have gotten to this point without Caravan."

MIPS was implemented in 2017 to reward Medicare providers achieving high quality across specific performance measures. This second year of the quality payment program showed strong scores for many providers participating in this new system. An exceptional payment adjustment was available to MIPS eligible clinicians with 70 or more points, and all Caravan Health ACOs earned this adjustment. Caravan's average clinical quality score was 48 out of 50. Caravan's average Promoting Interoperability score was 29.55 out of 30, with 22 ACOs achieving a perfect score of 30.

"In addition to the overall excellent quality scores, all of our ACOs earned bonus points and half made impressive improvement over the previous year's performance," said Rayna Caplan, Caravan Health's Senior Director of Population Health Improvement. "All of this hard work pushed our ACOs to the top in both the quality and promoting interoperability categories."

Caravan Health is still accepting applications to join a 2020 ACO. Register for our upcoming webinar on August 16 at 9:00 a.m. PDT/12:00 p.m. EDT to learn more - https://caravanhealth.com/join-pathways/.

About Caravan Health:

Caravan Health is the national leader of successful accountable care and population health programs for community health systems. Caravan Health works with more than 250 health systems, 25,000 providers and hundreds of thousands of patient lives to drive quality, financial benefits and strong physician relationships in accountable care organizations. For more information visit www.caravanhealth.com.

