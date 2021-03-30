Caravan Health Continues Commitment to Rural Providers with Risk-Free and No Cost Value-Based Care Opportunity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan Health is continuing its commitment to reducing barriers to entry for rural providers in value-based care by offering no cost and no-risk entry into a Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO for January 2022. CMS has delayed the request for applications for the ACO Transformation Track of CMS' new Community Health Access and Rural Transformation (CHART) model from spring 2021 to spring 2022, meaning that federal CHART funding will not be available for ACOs that start in January 2022. Caravan's offering will bridge this gap with a no-cost, no-risk accountable care opportunity.

With Caravan Health, rural providers can benefit from Caravan's long expertise in rural value-based payment without delay. Caravan has experience in this area, having supported more than half the small rural ACOs in the ACO Investment Model (AIM), which saved more than $380 million from 2016 to 2018 for Medicare.

"While we are disappointed that CMS has delayed the start of the ACO Track of CHART, we intend to keep our commitment and offer a no fee, no risk option for rural providers to bring the benefits of accountable care to their communities with Caravan Health in 2022, transitioning to CHART when it becomes available," said Tim Gronniger, Caravan Health CEO and President.

Tim Gronniger and Caravan's Founder Lynn Barr are hosting a webinar this Thursday, April 1 at 4:00pm EST to learn more about Caravan's new offering and to discuss eligibility. Register here for more information.

About Caravan Health:

Caravan Health is a privately held company formed to create a sustainable model for health systems to excel in value-based payment models. Today, Caravan Health's team of more than 150 experts has supported more than 300 health systems with training, data, analytics, patient satisfaction surveys, and evidence-based medicine programs. Through its program of transparency and mutual accountability, Caravan Health has delivered more than 10 times the national average in real savings since 2015. In 2019 and 2020, Caravan Health partners earned $300 million in Medicare savings, over $120 million in shared savings and earned quality scores exceeding 94%. With Caravan Health, now the numbers work.

For more information visit www.caravanhealth.com.

