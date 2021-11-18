Caravanserai Project Announces 4th Seed Lab Pre-Accelerator Cohort

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravanserai Project announced the fourth cohort of mission-driven startups slated to participate in their Social Entrepreneurship, Engagement and Development Lab Pre-accelerator (SEED Lab). Caravanserai Project is committed to identifying, mobilizing, and supporting mission-driven leaders to build sustainable and future-ready ventures, for profits and nonprofits. SEED Lab Pre-accelerator turbo-charges early-stage social innovators from historically underserved communities in California's Inland Empire and empowers them to pioneer pathways out of inherited challenges.

As the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is signed into law providing critical relief to disadvantaged communities across the country, Caravanserai Project is investing in empowering thirteen emerging mission-driven entrepreneurs who join the 2021-2022 SEED Lab Pre-accelerator to advance bold solutions, and tackle challenges in education (Ankita Ahluwalia; Lisa Booth), healthcare (Kristie Allison; Regina Queen; Christine Peart), housing (Noura Bishay), food security (Lynn Summers), gender and racial equity (Denise Davis; Anthony Russell Jerry), workforce and immigration (Juan Maya Hernandez), community engagement (Janelle Guerrero; Kai King), and economic empowerment (Armando Ehrenzweig). Their innovations range from connecting immigrant talent to professional opportunities to providing wellness programs for veterans and customized education services addressing ethnic, and social/emotional learning needs in schools.

"The 2021-2022 SEED Lab Fellows represent the talent and innovative thinking that exist in the Inland Empire, the region targeted by the program since its launch in 2018. As the only mission-driven pre-accelerator in the area, we are honored to support innovators often left out of mainstream programs who use their unique personal backgrounds and professional experiences to develop solutions for their communities' problems. The Cohort does not only reflect the rich racial diversity of the region, but includes young and mature professionals alike, University professors, veterans, and immigrants, as well as LGBTQ+ individuals. It is even more inspiring when in each cohort women represent the majority of our fellows," said Mihai Patru, Caravanserai Project Executive Director.

Through the eight-month program designed by Caravanserai Project and implemented in partnership with University of California Riverside (UCR) Extension, the 2021-2022 cohort has access to resources focused on strengthening their venture's financial sustainability, strategic planning, organizational infrastructure, and leadership skills, through workshops and individual coaching opportunities. An added benefit of the partnership with the UCR-Extension is that the graduating Fellows are awarded a Professional Certificate.

"We came to SEED lab with the excitement to simply share our Mexican/Aztec culture and traditions as a way of life. We didn't know that our work in the community was creating an impact and helping folks. SEED Lab has truly impacted our work and lives. They have been key in our continuing growth as entrepreneurs. We are thankful for the mentorship and access to many resources, but also for continuing to support us after graduation," shared Gabriela and Claudia Armenta, Founders of Danza Azteca Citlaltonac and 2018/2019 SEED Lab Fellows.

SEED Lab Pre-accelerator is an 8-month intensive program designed by Caravanserai Project and implemented in partnership with University of California Riverside- Extension. The 2021-2022 program is sponsored by the Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund and California Office for Small Business Advocate. To learn more about the SEED Lab Pre-Accelerator, visit https://caravanseraiproject.org/seed-lab/. Learn more about each of the SEED Lab Fellows here.

Caravanserai Project is a hybrid social impact venture that advances the work of mission-driven entrepreneurs and organizations, for profit and nonprofit alike, through programs and solutions designed to strengthen their organizational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.caravanseraiproject.org.

