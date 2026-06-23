Caravel Autism Health Opens New Clinic for Children in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, June 24 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 6051 Regency West Drive in Mount Pleasant, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Using positive reinforcement, ABA therapy helps children with autism build skills – from communication to social interaction – and prepare to succeed in a school environment. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to improve essential skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling.

"At Caravel, our mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "We do this by bringing specialized services into communities where families have struggled to find high-quality providers. Our customized ABA therapy helps children reach their greatest potential. By building new clinics in communities like Mount Pleasant, we make it easier for parents to find resources for their children."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children is on the autism spectrum. "Enrolling in a high-quality ABA therapy program during the early developmental years is the best possible scenario for a child diagnosed with autism," according to Caravel's Clinic Director Melissa Hass, MA, BCBA, LBA. "We're excited to open our doors so we can bring these life-changing services to more families in southeastern Wisconsin."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 262-403-7494 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health