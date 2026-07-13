New Autism Clinic for Young Children Prepares to Open its Doors in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, July 14 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 13567 S Mur-Len Road in Olathe, KS, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Using positive reinforcement, ABA therapy helps children with autism build skills – from communication to social interaction – and prepare to succeed in a school environment. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to improve essential skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling.

"Caravel's mission is to change lives," said CEO Mike Miller. "We accomplish this by investing in communities like Olathe to bring best-in-class resources and services to local families. We're opening new clinics so that children with autism have access to customized therapy programs that help them reach their greatest potential."

One in 31 children is on the autism spectrum, according to the CDC's latest estimate. "When a child has autism, early diagnosis and intervention are critical," according to Caravel's Olathe Clinic Director Enedelia Amy Sanner, MA, BCBA, LBA. "We're able to deliver the greatest impact when we have the opportunity to begin therapy during the early developmental years. We're excited to bring this new resource to the families of Johnson County."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 913-990-7010 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health