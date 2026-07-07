New Clinic for Young Children with Autism Opening its Doors in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, July 8 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 727 West Main Street, Lake Zurich, IL, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Using positive reinforcement, ABA therapy helps children with autism build skills – from communication to social interaction – and prepare to succeed in a school environment. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to improve essential skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling.

"At Caravel, our mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "We are investing in communities like Lake Zurich to ensure that families have access to best-in-class resources and services. Our autism specialists help each child achieve maximum potential by designing and delivering highly individualized therapy programs."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children is on the autism spectrum. "Early diagnosis and intervention are key," according to Caravel's Clinic Director Katie Null, MA, BCBA, LBA. "When we're able to start therapy during the early developmental years, we can deliver the greatest impact for a child. We're excited to expand our capacity here so that Lake County families can access diagnostic and therapy services more quickly than before."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 224-438-0850 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health