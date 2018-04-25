Caravel Law Announces Appointment of New CEO

TORONTO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For close to 15 years, Caravel Law (formerly Cognition LLP) has championed the next generation of legal services in Canada. Caravel combines the insight and approach of highly experienced in-house counsel with the flexibility and depth of a traditional business law firm, resulting in more meaningful legal solutions from lawyers who understand their clients' operations.

Caravel Law

Caravel's lean approach – no fancy offices, receptionists or art collections – and laser-like focus on the importance of leveraging technology and client service to create a more efficient and meaningful legal service experience mean that clients are connected to business-minded counsel within a reasonable and cost-effective pricing structure.

To continue the firm's expansion in a rapidly changing legal market, Caravel Law is proud to announce the appointment of Stuart Wood as the firm's new CEO.

Stuart comes to Caravel with an enviable track record in the legal services, consulting and technology sectors. "I'm delighted to be joining the strong and diverse team at Caravel Law and look forward to continuing the firm's rich history in leading the evolution of legal services in Canada."

"We couldn't be more excited," says Joe Milstone, Caravel co-founder. "Given Stuart's unique credentials and professional success, we are confident that he brings the right blend of entrepreneurial orientation, business acumen and both traditional and NewLaw management experience to drive Caravel Law's upward trajectory."

Following his MBA at INSEAD, Stuart worked as a McKinsey & Company management consultant where he served large clients across North America in a variety of industries, including software, financial services and legal. He then moved to Torys LLP as one of the firm's first non-lawyer management executives in the capacity of chief marketing officer. Following almost seven highly accretive years in that role, Stuart moved on to start an innovative HR/technology company and served as COO for AUM Law, a successful boutique corporate law firm. Most recently, Stuart was the COO for Exact Media, leading the company through a successful Series A fundraising round, international expansion and the creation of several new business initiatives.

"We ran an exhaustive search to find the right individual to lead our firm of over 40 lawyers. Stuart is the embodiment of the leader, strategist and motivator that we were seeking. We are confident that he has the right focus and skillset to deliver the technological and business initiatives that will advance Caravel Law's unique legal services delivery model," shares Rubsun Ho, Caravel co-founder. "We love that he shares our belief that the deployment of technology-infused legal services is essential to the next wave of innovation and growth."

Caravel not only believes in the importance of innovation and technology, but also in the significance of client service, exemplified by being the first law firm in Canada to have a Director of Client Happiness, the first law firm in Canada to introduce Net Promoter Surveys (NPS) and the first to embrace a Value Based Billing Model (whereby clients can rate their service and adjust their invoice accordingly). As traditional law firms are getting smaller and struggling to stay relevant, Caravel's novel approach has meant that it has consistently ranked as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Canada.

