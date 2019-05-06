Caravelle Hotel & Casino Announces Temporary Closure for Renovations

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravelle Hotel & Casino, the 43-room boutique waterfront hotel in the historic town of Christiansted, St. Croix, has announced that the hotel will close for six months for remodeling and renovations. The hotel will close on May 6 and reopen in early October 2019. All team members will remain employed. The casino, award-winning RumRunners Restaurant & Bar, Big Beards, SCUBA, and Caravelle Market will remain open during the renovation.

Caravelle Hotel & Casino is located on the island of St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands Caravelle Hotel & Casino offers 43 rooms and easy access to the historical town of Christiansted, water sports excursions, shopping and dining.

"In February 2016, we unveiled a completely renovated Caravelle Hotel and the response from the community was tremendous. In 2017 two uninvited visitors, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, stormed through the US Virgin Islands causing quite a bit of damage to our hotel," stated Andrew Dubuque of Caravelle Hotel & Casino. "We were fortunate to remain open and accommodate relief workers while the island mended. Now that most of the island has recovered, we will dive deep into hotel renovations and bring back Caravelle Hotel to its pristine condition."

The renovations, to be managed by J. Benton Construction, will include repairs to damages caused by the storms, replacement of all windows, and improvements to guest amenities. Guest rooms will have new decor, mattresses, linens, and TVs. While renovations are in progress, team members will participate in training and education programs and support the sister hotel, Company House Hotel.

The upcoming renovation of Caravelle Hotel and the recent renovation and opening of Company House Hotel, also located in the town of Christiansted, are part of VIGL's, the hotel groups ownership, commitment to the revitalization of Christiansted, a true historical and architectural gem of the Caribbean. VIGL has had a significant, positive impact on improving the vitality, development, and preservation of the historic harbor town. In addition to funding safety measures, supporting programs and events that bring people to town, and providing monthly, free entertainment for the community, the company has donated more than $300,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations.

Progress of the renovations will be revealed on the social media channels of the hotel. To view the progress, follow the hotel's social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/HotelCaravelleUSVI/

https://www.instagram.com/hotelcaravelleusvi/

About Caravelle Hotel & Casino

Caravelle Hotel & Casino is a historic waterfront hotel in Christiansted, St. Croix. The hotel was completely renovated and reopened in February 2016. The hotel will undergo a new phase of renovations starting May 2019 and will reopen in October 2019. Walking distance to art galleries, shops, restaurants and historic sites, Caravelle Hotel & Casino offers 43 guest rooms with high-speed internet access, flat screen TVs, and all modern amenities. For additional information or reservations, call (800) 524-0410 or visit www.HotelCaravelle.com.

About VIGL Operations, LLC

VIGL Operations, LLC is a privately held casino management company that currently operates the casinos at Caravelle Hotel & Casino and Company House Hotel in downtown Christiansted and horse race tracks on St. Thomas and St. Croix. With a commitment to revitalizing Christiansted's downtown area, VIGL recently purchased and began renovations at two historic hotels located in downtown Christiansted, the King Christian and Company House hotels. The principal owners of VIGL have numerous other business in the US focused on the supply of casino and amusement games to customers throughout the mainland.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Watkins

214024@email4pr.com

305-235-8575

SOURCE Caravelle Hotel & Casino

Related Links

http://www.HotelCaravelle.com

