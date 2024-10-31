Caravelle International Group Announces Interim Unaudited Financial Results for Period Ended April 30, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq: HTCO), a global ocean technology company, today announced its Condensed Interim Unaudited financial results for the period ended April 30, 2024.

During the reported period, Caravelle achieved revenue of approximately $35 million with income from operation of approximately $150,000, which is a significant improvement compared to an operational loss of $7 million for the same period in the financial year of 2023.

Mr. Hanxi Chang, CEO of Caravelle, stated, "In 2024, through optimizing our business structure and enhancing operational efficiency, we successfully turned around operational losses despite continued weak demand in the freight sector. As governments, particularly in the EU, further strengthen their commitment and regulations to reduce carbon emissions in the shipping industry, we believe that the market value for addressing these emissions will approach $10 billion over the next five years. The new directors and officers are in discussions with leading companies in the fields of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) to explore collaboration on the application of the technology on ships.

Drawing on our years of experience and extensive network in the shipping industry, we are confident in our ability to become a leading provider and operator of on-board carbon capture (OCC) solutions. We are committed to pioneering innovative and viable methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle is a global ocean technology company with businesses in international shipping and marine carbon neutrality. The company is committed to improving shipping efficiency through innovative technologies and promoting sustainable development in the industry. Caravelle is headquartered in Singapore.

