CARAVELLE INTERNATIONAL GROUP ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, 2024, Caravelle International Group (the "Company") received a deficiency letter (the "Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Letter") from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, for the last 33 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares has been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CACO" at this time.

Under Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will be provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, until January 22, 2025, to regain compliance. If at any time during this 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company's securities is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company's compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) will be regained.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance in the first compliance period, it may be eligible to apply for an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement. The Company will also need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. However, if it appears to the NASDAQ staff that the Company will neither be able nor otherwise eligible to cure the deficiency, it may be subject to delisting by NASDAQ.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price for its ordinary shares and will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle is a global ocean technology company. Its business comprises of two sectors: the traditional business in international shipping, operated by the Topsheen Companies (Topsheen Shipping Group Corporation (Samoa) and its subsidiaries) and the new CO-Tech business under Singapore Garden Technology Pte. Ltd.. As the traditional business, Caravelle's international shipping business has generated all revenues. The CO-Tech business is a new development building upon the existing shipping business. It enables wood desiccation during the maritime shipping process, with full utilization of the shipping time, space, and the waste heat of exhaust gas from the shipping vessels. Caravelle's CO-Tech industry has no historical operations and has not generated revenue. Caravelle is headquartered in Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Such statements include, but are not limited to risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the publication, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Caravelle International Group