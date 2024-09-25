Caravelle International Group to Change Ticker Symbol to 'HTCO' on September 30, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq: CACO), a global ocean technology company, today announced that its ordinary shares will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'HTCO' prior to market open on September 30, 2024. This will replace the company's current ticker symbol 'CACO', which has been used since its de-SPAC transaction in 2022.

No action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on NASDAQ, and the CUSIP and ISIN will remain unchanged.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle is a global ocean technology company with businesses in international shipping and marine carbon neutrality. The company is committed to improving shipping efficiency through innovative technologies and promoting sustainable development in the industry. Caravelle is headquartered in Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Such statements include, but are not limited to risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the publication, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

