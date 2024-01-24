Caravelle's Chairman of the Board and CEO, Dr. Guohua Zhang, invited to Davos Summit 2024

--Milestone Initiative on Ocean Carbon Neutral Sustainability with Fortune 500 CEOs and ESG Leaders

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Guohua Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq: CACO) , the world's leading ocean carbon neutral technology company, was invited to Davos Summit 2024 in Switzerland to participate in the Climate Technology and World Sustainability Forum, and had a discussion with a number of Fortune 500 CEOs and ESG leaders on how to better embed social and economic value into the global sustainability framework and jointly advocated that we will work together to promote and support the balanced development of carbon neutral projects in the ocean.

Dr.Zhang Guohua met with Mr. Feike Sijbesma, Philips, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of the Board of Trustees at the Davos Forum, they had an in-depth discussion on the "Wood Drying Ship" project under the concept of "Ocean Carbon Neutrality"

Dr.Zhang Guohua met with Mr. Feike Sijbesma, Philips, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of the Board of Trustees at the Davos Forum. The two industry leaders had an in-depth discussion on the "Wood Drying Ship" project under the concept of "Ocean Carbon Neutrality", and Dr. Zhang and Mr. Sijbesma discussed the operation mechanism of the project, the "Wood Drying Ship" project, and the "Wood Drying Ship" project. Dr. Zhang and Mr. Sijbesma discussed the operation mechanism, environmental impacts, legal compliance and scientific feasibility of the "Wood Drying Vessel" project, and Mr. Sijbesma showed great interests and attentions in the "Ocean Carbon Neutral" project. Mr. Sijbesma emphasised that he would be looking at this new wave in the current economic system and promoting projects that are not only economically beneficial but also sustainable for the environment. He said that he will take the next step to have a more in-depth project matching with Dr.Zhang, and will make multi-party cooperation and resource integration an important part of the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen, Denmark-based Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, is committed to investing in and collaborating with promising companies, and Maersk Growth, an AP-Müller-Maersk external innovation global partner, whose mission of democratisation and decarbonisation coincides with the concepts of the "Wood Drying Ship" project. Mr.Sijbesma said he would actively promote Maersk's collaboration with Wood Drying Ship to support the Wood Drying Ship project's business model and cooperation. The dialogue at the Davos Forum has undoubtedly injected new vitality into the "Wood Drying Ship" project.

