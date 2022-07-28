Caravus Announces Launch of New Pharmacy Benefits Consulting Division

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravus , the largest locally owned employee benefits firm based in St. Louis, MO, is expanding service offerings to self-insured clients by enhancing their Pharmacy Benefits Consulting to offset prescription drug costs.

CaravusRx provides clients with a comprehensive, transparent approach to mitigating pharmacy costs through a process that includes pharmacy benefit manager contract review, current pharmacy benefits audit, price sourcing, new PBM contract writing, plan implementation, and spend performance monitoring.

"It's no secret that prescription drug costs are rising. While we can't change the sticker price for any specific medication, our team can uncover and source adjustments to PBM contracts, eliminating wasteful spend." – J.J. Flotken, RHU, CPBS, Managing Partner at Caravus

CaravusRx is led by six Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialists and two pharmacists. The team is dedicated to reducing clients' bottom-line pharmacy benefits spend while both maintaining existing coverage levels and causing as little disruption to plan members and their families as possible.

"That's what the CaravusRx team aims to accomplish – uncover savings at the contract level, limit disruption, and provide guidance after implementation to ensure our clients see positive impact on their bottom line, while maintaining the current level of benefits offered to employees." – Phil Frischer, CEBS, CPBS, Practice Lead at Caravus

To learn more about CaravusRx, visit www.caravus.com/pharmacy-benefits-consulting .

