Caravus Informs Individuals of Potential Data Security Incident Involving Service Provider

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravus, an independent health care insurance broker based in St. Louis, MO, is providing notice of potential impact to some personal information as a result of a 2020 ransomware attack on a former vendor, Netgain Technology, LLC, based in St. Cloud, MN. Following a thorough investigation, Caravus determined that some individuals' personal information that Caravus previously maintained on behalf of certain clients in or before 2016 may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party as a result of Netgain's security incident. This notification provides further information on the incident and Caravus' response.

What Happened?

In November 2020, a cloud-services provider called Netgain Technology, LLC experienced a ransomware incident that resulted in encryption of certain Netgain systems. Though Caravus was formally informed that its data was not impacted by this incident, we recently learned that Netgain failed to destroy some legacy Caravus data on an old server following a data migration it oversaw in 2015. Upon learning this information, we began a thorough and lengthy investigation to determine what information remained following the server migration and potentially impacted by the ransomware event.

What Information Was Involved?

Our investigation determined on April 26, 2021 that this incident may have involved some individuals' personal information that Caravus maintained on behalf of their employers in or before 2016 being accessed and/or acquired by an unauthorized individual. This information could include names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and/or health information, as well as financial account information and/or driver's license numbers for a limited number of individuals. The information impacted is not the same for everyone affected.

What Is Caravus Doing?

While we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of this personal information, we are providing notice to all potentially impacted individuals out of an abundance of caution, as well as offering these individuals complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services through IDX Identity.

We take the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our possession very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, Caravus moved quickly to investigate and respond. Caravus is no longer using Netgain as a service provider. Additionally, as part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care and to protect against incidents like this in the future, Caravus has taken and continues to take steps to further strengthen its policies, procedures and existing security measures, including the security measures in place at its third-party vendors.

What Can You Do?

Caravus encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

At Caravus, we pride ourselves on our relationships with our clients, and are committed to being transparent and collaborative partners. The privacy and security of the personal information we maintain on behalf of our clients' employees is of the utmost importance to us.

We regret that this occurred and understand that individuals may have further questions about this incident. If you have additional questions, please call our dedicated assistance line at (833) 664-2019 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm Central Time, or visit https://www.caravus.com/security.

About Caravus

Our mission is to simplify the complex choice of health coverage so that individuals and businesses can navigate their health plan in a way that they feel secure, comfortable, and free to focus on what matters to them. As an independent employee benefits firm, Caravus leverages industry-leading analytics, proven cost-cutting strategies and best in class technology to deliver smart, interconnected healthcare benefits. At Caravus, we believe life is meant to be lived to the fullest and health is a key ingredient in a life well lived.

