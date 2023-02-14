Caraway and Ash Wellness Partner to Address Surge in Gen Z Sexually Transmitted Infections

Collaboration lowers barriers to STI testing by offering complimentary, customized test kits on-demand, sent directly to college students' addresses

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway , a digital healthcare company for Gen Z, announces its partnership with Ash Wellness , an at-home diagnostics and testing company, to combat the rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) on college campuses. Caraway's members can now access complimentary, discrete and on-demand STI kits delivered directly to their addresses in New York, California, Ohio and North Carolina, with follow-up guidance and treatment by an integrated care team. The partnership provides Gen Z with the tools they need to prioritize their sexual health on their own terms.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in the United States – with a 26% increase in syphilis rates compared to the year prior. The Gen Z population makes up a large part of these cases as half of all new STI infections are among 15-to-24-year-olds, despite making up only a quarter of the population, according to a report from the National Institutes of Health.

"For Gen Z, STI rates are at an all-time high and the pace with which they spread makes it critical for students to get screened regularly," said Lori Evans Bernstein, CEO and co-founder of Caraway. "In collaboration with Ash Wellness, we selected the most relevant panel of tests for Gen Z instantly accessible via our mobile app, with the wraparound guidance and treatment from our care team. By providing college students, and their peers, with the option to have testing and care in a convenient, private place, we are giving agency to all members to maintain a regular STI testing cadence that supports safer sex."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends an annual STI screening for anyone sexually active under the age of 25. With condom use declining in younger populations, increasing testing is paramount. For racial and ethnic minority groups that have been historically overlooked and underserved by traditional healthcare, disparities in STIs persist .

"When you look at the data over the last couple of years, the takeaway is clear – current STI prevention methods are not working for Gen Z, " said David Stein, CEO and co-founder of Ash Wellness. "Gen Z doesn't get tested for a variety of reasons, but some of the most prevalent we've seen are convenience, cost and stigma. We're excited to partner with Caraway to address these barriers and make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for college students and their peers through comprehensive testing and care."

How it Works

Gen Z, ages 18-2, sign up for a Caraway membership via its mobile app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play . Once signed up, they are integrated into Caraway's inclusive care platform with access to mental, physical and reproductive health services, and complimentary STI test kits. The kits are specially-packaged with a panel of tests – both for STIs and sexual health – including chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, hepatitis C, trichomoniasis, candidiasis and bacterial vaginosis. The kits include multi-site test swabs for STIs (oral, rectal and vaginal) and a urine and/or blood test.

