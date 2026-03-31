Caraway Home Launches Trash & Recycling Collection Designed to Upgrade an Everyday Essential

Design-forward system brings trash and recycling out of hiding and into the home

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway Home, a home goods brand known for its non-toxic, thoughtfully designed kitchenware, is expanding into the broader home category with the launch of its Trash & Recycling Collection, bringing a design-forward approach to one of the most-used and often overlooked areas of the home.

Caraway's New Trash and Recycling Collection

Anchored by the Trash & Recycling Duo, a coordinated system that pairs a Step Trash Can with a Two-Drawer Recycling Bin, the collection combines both functions within a single, space-saving footprint. The system is designed to simplify sorting while maintaining a clean, cohesive presence in the home.

Alongside the Duo, Caraway is introducing two standalone Trash Cans and a Recycling Bin, giving consumers flexibility to build a setup that fits their space. The Trash Cans are available in slim and rectangular formats, each with a 45-liter capacity, designed to accommodate everything from compact kitchens to larger, open layouts.

"Most bins in this category were designed to be hidden, and we saw an opportunity to remove some of that friction from everyday routines," said Jordan Nathan, founder and CEO of Caraway. "We approached this as something that lives in your home, where function and design matter equally."

Designed for ease of use, the Recycling Bin features smooth-glide drawers, a top-access hatch and a 12-inch drawer height to accommodate larger items such as wine bottles. The Trash Cans are compatible with standard 13-gallon liners, eliminating the need for custom or proprietary bags.

The collection is designed for a range of layouts, from compact kitchens to open-plan spaces. It is available in five color options: Cream, Stone, Emerald, Midnight and Clay.

The Trash & Recycling Collection will be available beginning April 7 at CarawayHome.com. The Trash & Recycling Duo retails for $445, with standalone slim and rectangular trash cans and the two-drawer recycling bin priced at $245 each.

Contact:

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About Caraway

Caraway Home is on a mission to raise the standards of what we bring into our homes through non-toxic, design-forward essentials. Since launching its category-defining cookware in 2019, Caraway has grown into a leading name in the modern home, serving more than 2.5 million customers. The brand now spans multiple categories, including cookware, bakeware, prepware, food storage, barware, and home organization, bringing a cohesive approach to every corner of the home.

With over 155,000 five-star reviews and more than 250 patents issued worldwide, Caraway continues to set a new standard for thoughtfully made home essentials. Caraway is available at CarawayHome.com, Amazon, and national retailers, including Crate & Barrel, Macy's, The Container Store, Target, Walmart, and more.

SOURCE Caraway