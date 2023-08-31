Caraway Seeds Market to grow by USD 785.09 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing awareness about the health benefits of caraway seeds boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global caraway seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 785.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness a growth of 40%. The regional growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for natural and organic food products, growing awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of caraway seeds, and expanding applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Furthermore, the growing popularity of online channels is expected to fuel the growth of the regional caraway seeds market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Caraway Seeds Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Food and beverages, Cosmetic and personal care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Type (Powder and Whole seed), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to their unique test and aroma, caraway seeds are widely used in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring or seasoning agent. There is also a growing trend for the use of organic ingredients and increased popularization of ethnic cuisines, which leads to the demand for coriander seeds in the food and drink industries on the rise.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Caraway Seeds Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing awareness about their health benefits drives the caraway seeds market growth.

drives the caraway seeds market growth. They promote digestive health by preventing constipation and stimulating digestive enzymes.

They also effectively manage blood sugar levels and reducing oxidative stress, benefiting people with diabetes.

Hence, the rising awareness of such benefits drives the caraway seeds market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market - The growing application in pharmaceuticals is an emerging caraway seeds market trend.

Major challenges hindering the market growth - The uncertain climatic conditions challenge the growth of the caraway seeds market.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Caraway Seeds Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the caraway seeds market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the caraway seeds market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the caraway seeds market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of caraway seeds market vendors

Caraway Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 785.09 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agricola international, AVO Werke August Beisse GmbH, Delta Spices Egy Co., Good Life Organic, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Nordic Caraway Oy, Salem Botanicals, SMJ EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and The Great American Spice Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

