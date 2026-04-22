Caraway Tea Company Expands Functional Tea Manufacturing with Adaptogen and Mushroom-Based Blends

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway Tea Company, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium teas and herbal products, is expanding its capabilities to support the growing demand for functional tea blends featuring adaptogens and botanical ingredients, including mushroom-based formulations.

Adaptogens and Mushrooms

As consumer interest in wellness continues to rise, tea brands are increasingly exploring ingredients such as lion's mane, reishi, and other functional botanicals. Caraway Tea Company supports these formulations through custom blending and private-label manufacturing, helping brands develop products that align with evolving consumer preferences.

The company's manufacturing capabilities allow for the integration of powdered and cut-and-sifted ingredients into tea formats, including pyramid sachets, traditional tea bags, and loose-leaf pouches. This enables customers to create functional tea products that combine traditional tea with modern wellness ingredients.

"We're seeing strong interest from brands looking to develop functional teas that go beyond traditional formulations," said Michael Caraway, Founder of Caraway Tea Company. "Our focus is on helping customers bring these products to market efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality."

Caraway Tea Company works with a range of functional ingredients commonly used in wellness-focused products, including botanicals associated with focus, relaxation, digestion, and overall well-being. The company's flexible manufacturing approach supports both emerging brands and established companies seeking to expand into functional tea categories.

By combining traditional tea expertise with modern formulation capabilities, Caraway Tea Company continues to support innovation within the tea and wellness space.

About Caraway Tea Company

Founded in 2010, Caraway Tea Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium teas, herbal blends, and functional beverage products. The company provides private-label manufacturing, co-packing, and custom blending services to brands, retailers, and foodservice partners nationwide. www.carawaytea.com

Media Contact:

Caraway Tea Company

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 845-236-3645

SOURCE Caraway Tea Company