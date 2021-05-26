Carb Conscious Hot Dog Buns Roll Out Just In Time For Grilling Season

Natural Ovens' 12 count Keto-friendly Hot Dog buns are available at select Costco locations, and 8 count packs can be found starting June 1st in the bread aisle or on the deli ledge (depending on the retailer) at select Wisconsin and Chicagoland retailers, including Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Pick 'N Save, and Woodman's. Keto-friendly fans can order the new hot dog buns fresh via online grocers, and the entire Natural Ovens product line can be found at www.naturalovens.com .

"We've heard from retailers that Keto sales don't show signs of slowing down, and customers are looking for keto-friendly options to complement their favorite summer meals, like hot dogs and other grilled favorites." said Tim Lotesto, senior director, national retail key accounts for Alpha Baking. "Natural Ovens Keto-friendly hot dog buns provide carb conscious consumers with a way to enjoy classic summertime meals, without having to worry about net carbs. In short, these buns rise to the carb-conscious and taste challenge."

The Keto-friendly hot dog buns feature 26 grams of carbs and 25 grams of fiber per serving and are made without any artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Natural Ovens provides premium baked goods to restaurants, retailers, foodservice providers, and direct to consumers across the Midwest. For Natural Ovens Keto-friendly hot dog recipes or more information, visit https://www.naturalovens.com/recipes/keto-friendly.

Chicago-based Alpha Baking Company, Inc. provides premium baked goods to restaurants, food service outlets, retailers and consumers under the S. Rosen's, MaryAnn Baking, and Natural Ovens brands. In 2020, Alpha Baking baked more than 265 million pounds of bread products and donated to area charities tackling hunger and food insecurity. The company employs more than 1,800 people in six baking facilities throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.alphabaking.com .

