Carb Genius App Debuts as a One-Stop Destination for a Healthy Keto Lifestyle

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New app, Carb Genius, which went live today on the Apple Store, is entirely focused on low carb & keto diets and is from MyNetDiary Inc., known for one the original calorie tracking apps on the market "MyNetDiary," which has over 12 million global users.

With more people than ever turning to tech for their wellness needs, the timing seems ripe for this summer launch. Much more than a carb calculator, Carb Genius is a one-stop destination for living a healthy low-carb lifestyle. Carb Genius relies on the latest science and was developed alongside a team of Registered Dietitians who provide support and motivation along with hundreds of easy and tasty low-carb and Keto recipes. For time-pressured people, the premium recipes are fast and easy with the majority clocking in at about 20 minutes of preparation and cooking time.

Carb Genius is the easiest and most comprehensive tool for low-carb and keto diets on iOS, helping users plan their diets and keep track of net carbs and macros. Focus on easy customization, evidence-backed advice, an interactive community and delicious recipes helps members turn good intentions into long-lasting, positive change. Offering a healthy and scientifically-proven approach, the app covers all aspects of following a diet, from planning to tracking and results analysis.

MyNetDiary Inc. CEO Sergey Oreshko has seen an increase in demand for diet and wellness apps, which began during COVID-19 and continues as stress, emotional eating and working from home highlight the need for customizable, DIY weight-loss and weight-management solutions.

"The pandemic has reshaped how consumers eat, shop, pursue physical fitness and seek out expert nutritional advice," says MyNetDiary Inc. CEO and founder Sergey Oreshko. "Our goal with Carb Genius was to build the easiest and most comprehensive keto and low-carb app on the market. It's more important than ever to empower our users with the ability to customize their diet plans and provide them with the knowledge and support they need to look and feel their best."

It has everything from diet planning, food & exercise tracking to blood glucose tracking, a recipe import feature and shopping tools with a built-in Augmented Reality scanner as well as a Virtual Coach tool that will guide users with personalized advice. The app can be linked with fitness trackers from Fitbit and Garmin and has a built-in GPS tool for outdoor exercise tracking.

The Carb Genius food tracker, which boasts a library of over one million verified foods, is the most advanced in the industry, making it easy to log each meal in seconds. And, users can even log meals by taking a photo with their state-of-the-art image recognition technology. Beyond carbs, members can also track up to 38 nutrients, which is more than any other app.

All essential functions are available in the free app, and a Premium subscription includes Premium Recipes, Autopilot, macros & calorie cycling, micronutrient tracking, body measurement tracking, integrations with Fitbit, Garmin and a shopping list tool.

Premium subscription is $59.99 for a year or $8.99 monthly. To purchase, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/carb-genius-keto-diet-app/id1553449302

For more information visit https://www.mynetdiary.com/carb-genius.html

CONTACT: Emma Haber, [email protected]

SOURCE MyNetDiary