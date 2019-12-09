CARB-X supports expanded program for HelixBind's direct-detection platform for identifying and characterizing bloodstream infections

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixBind, Inc. announced the expansion of its funding and support from CARB-X, (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Accelerator), a global partnership funding the development of promising new antibacterial treatment, prevention and diagnostic products. Based on the successful completion of product development milestones, CARB-X will support integration and testing of the company's RaPID diagnostic platform with $4 million in additional funding.

Funding will be used for clinical evaluations of RaPID/BSI, the first test on the RaPID platform targeted at patients suspected of sepsis, a systemic inflammatory response to a bloodstream infection (BSI). RaPID/BSI identifies and characterizes a large menu of pathogens associated with an active BSI directly from whole blood within hours rather than waiting days for results from currently available diagnostics. The test provides detailed information across a broad range of both bacteria and fungi.

"Accurate and timely characterization of these infections can help physicians transition patients to appropriate care, improving both outcomes and antibiotic stewardship," said Alon Singer, PhD, Founder and CEO of HelixBind. "CARB-X is an important part of our team and we are excited to continue working together to address this medical imperative."

"CARB-X funds the best science and most promising research projects around the world to address drug resistance and superbug infections," said Karen Gallant, Deputy Executive Director of CARB-X. "CARB-X's pipeline, which includes HelixBind's RaPID diagnostic platform, continues to expand with new innovative antibiotics, prevention approaches such as vaccines and microbiome and diagnostics. Our milestone-based funding is designed to appropriately recognize success in these early-stage research projects. Congratulations to HelixBind on the progress achieved to-date."

About CARB-X

CARB-X is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Wellcome Trust, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). CARB-X is investing up to $500 million from 2016-2021 to support the development of innovative antibiotics and other therapeutics, vaccines, and rapid diagnostics . CARB-X supports the world's largest early development portfolio directed against drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is headquartered at Boston University School of Law. https://carb-x.org/ . Follow us on Twitter @CARB_X.

About HelixBind, Inc

HelixBind is a privately held company devoted to improving the diagnosis and management of invasive infections. Its proprietary RaPID platform provides culture-free characterization of bacterial and fungal pathogens and resistance mechanisms direct from patient specimens, enabling clinicians to quickly diagnose and monitor infection to ensure prompt and appropriate care. For information, visit www.helixbind.com.

This research is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust, and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, or other CARB-X funders.

