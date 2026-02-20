CarbiCrete and Isobloc's Combined Solutions are Decarbonizing Construction

The Quebec-based companies have announced the completion of the first full-scale construction project to use Isobloc ZERO, a cement-free, insulated masonry unit

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Isobloc, known for its high-performance, durable, insulated concrete blocks, and CarbiCrete, a world leader in decarbonized concrete, have announced the completion of the world's first project built using Isobloc ZERO, a cement-free, insulated masonry unit jointly developed by the two companies.

Isobloc ZERO was created to reduce both embodied carbon—the emissions resulting from the manufacturing of a building's materials—and operational carbon, which stems from a building's direct energy consumption.

Patio Drummond expansion using Isobloc ZERO (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

CarbiCrete's patented process enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding 100% of cement-related emissions, while Isobloc's insulated masonry provides exterior finish, insulation and interior finish that can be installed in a single step.

The project was completed in Drummondville, Quebec by Maçonnerie Richard Lauzière for Patio Drummond, the masonry and hardscape manufacturer that produces the concrete for Isobloc ZERO.

"Isobloc ZERO is our solution for reducing carbon emissions in the construction industry and building more sustainably, right here at home." says Isobloc's CEO, Eric Dionne.

"The first deployment of CarbiCrete's technology was here at Patio Drummond," says CarbiCrete CEO Gary Belisle. "And so, I find it fitting that the first use of Isobloc ZERO in a construction project is here, at the very site where the blocks themselves were manufactured."

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based concrete technology company whose patented process enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

About Isobloc

Founded in 1984, Isobloc manufactures insulated masonry blocks that combine structure, thermal insulation, and architectural finish. The company is known for its local, sustainable, and innovation-driven approach. Isobloc.com

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc