CarbiCrete Hires Andrée Pinard as Chief Financial Officer

Gifted and experienced executive led the financing of Cogeco's US expansion

MONTREAL, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that Andrée Pinard has been hired as Chief Financial Officer. She will be managing and leading the company's financial activities, and its Human Resources and IT functions.

Andrée Pinard has been hired as CarbiCrete's Chief Financial Officer. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

Pinard has held senior positions at BMO/Nesbitt Burns, CSL Group, Intact Insurance and most recently, Cogeco, where she served as Director of Financial Planning, Treasurer, and then Vice-President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. During her last ten years at Cogeco, Pinard financed the company's expansion in the United States, leading to a significant increase in revenue.

In February, CarbiCrete announced that the Board of Directors had appointed Jacob Homiller as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

"I am tremendously pleased to welcome Andrée to CarbiCrete at this exciting time in the company's evolution," says Homiller. "She is a gifted finance professional that brings a wealth of expertise and finance knowledge to the executive team, and I look forward to working with her as we continue our rapid growth, bringing our decarbonized concrete technology to more and more markets around the world."

Pinard is a chartered accountant (CPA) and holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy and Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Accountancy from McGill University. She has served on a number of boards, including FEI Canada's Section Quebec, where she was also Treasurer from 2014 to 2015.

CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete eliminates cement-related emissions and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The technology is currently being deployed commercially in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond. The company has also announced partnerships that will lead to the use of CarbiCrete technology in Ontario, through masonry producer Canal Block, and France through POINT.P, the main brand of Saint-Gobain a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

