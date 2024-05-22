CarbiCrete Partners with 3Degrees to Accelerate the Decarbonization of Concrete

The generation of high-integrity carbon credits will help meet the growing demand for carbon removal and supply chain intervention projects while enabling CarbiCrete's growth.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with 3Degrees, a leading climate solutions provider and certified B Corporation. The announcement was made at Carbon Unbound East Coast, a summit bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers, academics, and buyers in the carbon removal space.

Yuri Mytko, CarbiCrete’s Chief Marketing Officer, and Ryan Stilson, 3Degrees Project Development Manager, at Carbon Unbound East Coast, where the two companies’ partnership was announced. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete eliminates cement-related emissions and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

3Degrees will oversee the quantification and verification of the emissions reductions generated by CarbiCrete's technology and manage the sale of the environmental attributes, helping to meet the market's growing demand for carbon removal and supply chain intervention projects.

"We are tremendously pleased to be working together with 3Degrees to leverage the environmental markets," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "This partnership will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our technology, reducing historic emissions while decarbonizing the construction industry."

"We are very excited to accelerate CarbiCrete's growth by enabling access to the carbon removal and supply chain intervention markets," said Peter Weisberg, Director of Development for 3Degrees.

CarbiCrete's technology is currently being deployed commercially in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond. The company has also announced partnerships that will lead to the use of CarbiCrete technology in Ontario, through masonry producer Canal Block, and France through POINT.P, the main brand of Saint-Gobain, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

About 3Degrees

3Degrees, a Certified B Corporation, makes it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. We help organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals through our work with global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations that want to join the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, transportation decarbonization solutions, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with our customers, 3Degrees helps develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense. To learn more, visit us at 3Degreesinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc