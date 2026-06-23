CarbiCrete Selected as Low-Carbon Construction Solution by Government of Canada

Development of decarbonized paving products to be supported through grant from Innovative Solutions Canada

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, has been awarded $1 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The grant is the result of CarbiCrete having been selected for the second phase of the Low-Carbon Construction Materials Challenge program set forth by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC).

CarbiCrete has been awarded $1 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

The Low-Carbon Construction Materials Challenge was developed to ensure the market readiness of Canadian technologies needed to decarbonize Canada's building and construction industry beyond 2030 towards 2050. It sought to support new, low-carbon technologies and materials in the Canadian low-carbon materials market and ensure that Canadian construction-sector businesses are well-positioned to succeed in an emerging green economy.

CarbiCrete represents a made-in-Canada solution to the problem of emissions in construction. Its technology replaces cement in masonry and hardscape products with a steel-making by-product, avoiding cement-related emissions. The company then uses carbon dioxide to cure its concrete, permanently sequestering CO­ 2 within the products.

This grant builds upon CarbiCrete's Phase 1 project to develop early-stage prototypes of paving products and marks a continuation of Canadian government support in CarbiCrete technology.

The Low-Carbon Construction Materials Challenge funding is one of several grants CarbiCrete has received from ISED, including commercialization support from ISED to implement CarbiCrete's technology at concrete plants in Quebec and Ontario through NGen Canada.

This new funding will allow CarbiCrete to further expand its hardscape portfolio to offer to the market a full range of decarbonized paving products.

CarbiCrete's technology is currently being deployed at two Canadian locations: Patio Drummond, located in Drummondville, Quebec and Canal Block in Port Colborn, Ontario.

"We are tremendously grateful to ISED for this grant and for the continued financial assistance of the Government of Canada," says Gary Belisle, CarbiCrete's CEO. "This funding directly enables our ability to commercialize additional hardscape offerings and supports our vision to establish a full-scale, dedicated CarbiCrete plant that would bring even more decarbonized concrete products to market, solidifying Canada's place as a global leader in low-carbon construction."

Last summer, the company announced the launch of a new production line in France at a concrete plant owned by POINT.P, a Saint-Gobain brand.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based concrete technology company whose patented process enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc