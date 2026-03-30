CarbiCrete to Further Advance Decarbonization Technology with Support from the Government of Canada

The Energy Innovation Program will support new developments in cement-free concrete

MONTREAL, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, has announced that it has been awarded $700,000 in funding from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program (EIP) to develop processes that will provide new opportunities for industrial emitters to use low CO₂ or flue-gas emissions to make decarbonized concrete.

Financing from the Government of Canada will help industrial emitters turn their own by‑product emissions into an input for making cement-free concrete. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) was created to advance clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy through support of a number of focus areas, including carbon capture and utilization.

The CarbiCrete project is among 12 EIP-funded initiatives, totaling $28.9 million in investments, that were announced by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources at an event held on Friday, March 27 at York University's Markham Campus.

"We are investing to provide reliable, affordable and clean power across the country that will propel our economic growth, protect affordability for Canadian families and make Canada a low-risk, low-cost, low-carbon energy superpower," says Hodgson.

CarbiCrete's technology replaces 100% of the cement content in masonry and hardscape products with a steel-making by-product, avoiding all cement-related emissions. The company then uses carbon dioxide to cure its concrete, permanently sequestering CO₂ within the products.

The funding for this project will allow CarbiCrete to advance research and development initiatives focused on making cement-free concrete using a new curing process that works even when CO₂ levels are low, as is generally the case with flue gas emissions.

"We are tremendously grateful for this funding," says Gary Belisle, CarbiCrete's CEO. "The ability to use flue gas directly as our CO₂ feedstock will be a transformative milestone for CarbiCrete. It will allow virtually any industrial emitter to turn its own by‑product emissions into an input for making cement-free concrete—unlocking a more scalable, cost‑effective pathway to decarbonizing the built environment, and accelerating the pace at which heavy industries can participate in the circular economy."

CarbiCrete's technology is currently being deployed at two Canadian locations, Patio Drummond, located in Drummondville, Quebec and Canal Block in Port Colborn, Ontario. Last summer, the company announced the launch of a new production line in France at a concrete plant owned by POINT.P, a Saint-Gobain brand.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based concrete technology company whose patented process enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc