Carbiotix Signs Collaboration Agreement With Academic Partner Focused on Neuroinflammation

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbiotix (publ) ("Carbiotix") announces today that the company has signed a collaboration agreement with the Department of Medicine at the University of Verona, Italy, to carry out a research study during H1 2020 in the area of neuroinflammation using Carbiotix Microbiome Modulator Therapeutics (MMT). The collaboration agreement will seek to find new MMT applications and further validate Carbiotix MMT platform.

The in-vivo research study to be conducted in H1 2020 will be led by Dr. Elena Zenaro, a researcher at the Department of Medicine, General Pathology Section, at the University of Verona, Italy. The study will focus on the impact of Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs) or metabolites produced from Carbiotix Microbiome Modulator Therapeutics (MMT) on modulating neutrophil functionalities, and the contribution of these cells to neuroinflammation.

Kristofer Cook, CEO for Carbiotix, comments

"This collaboration agreement represents Carbiotix first academic partnership to explore the potential of the company's MMT platform across different indication areas. We were approached by Dr. Elena Zenaro from the Department of Medicine who validated in her research a link between elevated levels of specific metabolites and a reduced risk of developing neuroinflammation. Dr. Elena Zenaro saw our MMT platform as an interesting technology given our focus on elevating key metabolites in individuals. The collaboration agreement is our first academic collaboration and our ambition is to continue to build similar partnerships across other indication areas as a means to cost-effectively investigate new MMT applications, validate the breadth of our MMT platform, and access expert knowledge in each respective indication area."

Dr. Elena Zenaro, Researcher at the University of Verona, comments

"I am very excited to assess the potential of Carbiotix MMT platform in addressing neuroinflammation. In my own research and recent studies out of Asia, a link between gut health, the production of key metabolites and neuroinflammation has been demonstrated1, suggesting that MMTs may have an unexploited potential in addressing a range of neuro-degenerative diseases. A further validation of this approach through a collaborative study with Carbiotix allows us to better understand the mechanisms of action to develop new treatments, and at the same time validate the overall potential of the MMT platform."

