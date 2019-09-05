CARBO Announces Expansion of Environmental Product Portfolio with Bioremediation Absorbent Distribution Agreement

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) announced today it has entered into an agreement with Delta Dry LLC to distribute its Nature's Broom™, bioremediation absorbent products for spill remediation, on an exclusive basis, to the oil and gas market.

Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120503/MM00528LOGO

Gary Kolstad, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have signed this agreement to be the exclusive distributor of Nature's Broom to the oil and gas market. Nature's Broom is a proven technology product that when combined with our products, provides a total solution for our clients. The environmentally friendly bioremediation characteristics, the superior performance versus clay-based products, and the lower overall costs for our clients, allow us to continue to differentiate ourselves as a leader in environmental spill prevention, control and countermeasure solutions. This is another example of our strategy of expanding our product portfolio to cover the entirety of our clients' needs."

"We are excited to have partnered with CARBO to distribute Nature's Broom to the oil and gas market," said Drew Pallotto, President of Delta Dry LLC. "CARBO has long demonstrated its expertise in developing, marketing and selling technologies to the oil and gas industry. We believe Nature's Broom is the perfect absorbent to pair with the existing environmental product portfolio offered by CARBO for delivering total environmental solutions to its clients."

The Nature's Broom products are available through CARBO's traditional sales channels and can also be purchased directly online through the CARBODIRECTTM e-commerce platform, located at: carbodirect.com.

About CARBO®

CARBO (NYSE: CRR) is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets to enhance value for its clients.

CARBO Oilfield Technologies – is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac – increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

CARBO Industrial Technologies – is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost. CARBO has world class manufacturing expertise. We bring new products to market faster to meet customer demands.

CARBO Environmental Technologies – is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas and industrial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.

About Delta Dry LLC

Delta Dry LLC is a Bio Based manufacturer of USDA BioPreferred absorbent products located in Hollandale, MS. Delta Dry absorbents is your Sustainable Sorbent Solution.

Investor Contact:

Mark Thomas, Director, Investor Relations

(281) 921-6400

SOURCE CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carboceramics.com

