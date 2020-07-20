CARBO Ceramics Emerges from Chapter 11 Under New Ownership, Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. ("CARBO" or "the Company") announces that it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This marks the successful and expeditious completion of CARBO's financial restructuring process along with the implementation of the Company's Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"), which was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on June 18, 2020. CARBO has bolstered its balance sheet by significantly reducing its debt and certain lease liabilities, providing a solid foundation as the Company moves forward under the ownership of Wilks Brothers, LLC (the "Wilks Brothers").

"This successful financial restructuring positions the Company to navigate the ever-changing business environment from a place of strength while continuing to deliver value for our clients and partners," said Justin Wilks, Senior Vice President of the Wilks Brothers. "We look forward to maximizing CARBO's potential and unlocking opportunities for strategic growth."

In connection with the emergence, Don Conkle has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of CARBO. Mr. Conkle joined the Company in 2012 as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing and has 34 years of leadership and industry experience.

"This is a pivotal milestone and the start of a promising new chapter for CARBO," said Don Conkle, Chief Executive Officer. "We began our restructuring process with the clear goal of strengthening our capital structure to best position CARBO to succeed in the future – which we have accomplished. We are grateful to our employees, clients and vendors who supported us through this process and now set our eyes on future growth with a common goal across the organization to deliver uncompromising quality products and services for our clients."

Pursuant to the Plan, CARBO has completed a debt-for-equity exchange with the Wilks Brothers. In connection with this transaction, the Company has converted the existing $15 million DIP facility into a $15 million exit facility.

The Company's operating strategy will continue to be focused on providing products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets, utilizing its primary strengths in material sciences, manufacturing expertise, technology solutions, and supported by an extremely talented workforce.

Filings and additional information on the transaction consummated in connection with CARBO's emergence from bankruptcy can be found at http://dm.epiq11.com/Carbo .

CARBO was advised in this matter by Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. (together with its corporate advisory affiliates including Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.) and FTI Consulting, Inc.

About CARBO

CARBO® is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets to enhance value for its clients.

CARBO Oilfield Technologies - is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac - increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

CARBO Industrial Technologies - is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost. CARBO has world class manufacturing expertise. We bring new products to market faster to meet client demands.

CARBO Environmental Technologies - is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas and industrial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.

