CARBO Ceramics Inc. Director Carla Mashinski Named to the WomenInc. List of Most Influential Corporate Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (OTCQB: CRRT) ("CARBO" or "the Company") today announced that CARBO Director Carla Mashinski has been named to the WomenInc. magazine's 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Directors in its Winter 2019 edition. WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is a comprehensive listing of female directors, executives, influencers and achievers who are currently contributing leadership to corporate boards.

Chairman and CEO Gary Kolstad stated, "Carla has been a valuable addition to the Board since she joined in January 2019. I appreciate her broad experience, technical knowledge, and professionalism. This is a well-deserved recognition for her career achievements, and we look forward to her continued leadership contributions to our Board."

Ms. Mashinski has over thirty years of experience in accounting, finance, audit, governance and compliance, risk management, project management, human resources, information technology, and cybersecurity. She is the Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Cameron LNG. Prior to joining Cameron LNG in July 2015, she was the Chief Financial Officer and VP of Finance & Information Management of Sasol – North America. Prior to her time at Sasol, she held senior positions at SBM Offshore Inc., Gulfmark Offshore Inc., Duke Energy, and Shell Oil Company.

ABOUT CARBO

CARBO (OTCQB: CRRT) is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets to enhance value for its clients.

CARBO Oilfield Technologies – is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac – increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery, and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

CARBO Industrial Technologies– is a leading provider of high-performance ceramic media and industrial technologies engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality and reduce operating cost. CARBO has world class manufacturing expertise. We bring new products to market faster to meet customer demands.

CARBO Environmental Technologies – is a leading provider of spill prevention and containment solutions that provide the highest level of protection for clients' assets and the environment in oil and gas and industrial applications. Our range of innovative products feature a proprietary polyurea coating technology that creates a seamless, impermeable, maintenance-free layer of protection.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com.

