Carbon accounting isn't built for the long haul--Zevero is changing that with a US$ 7 million raise

Global organisations need to translate sustainability ambitions into actions with granular accuracy.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevero, a global carbon accounting platform is proud to announce its inaugural seed funding round. The investment was led by Spiral Capital, with participation from East Ventures and several angel investors. This first raise marks a milestone of Zevero's ability to grow global sustainability impact.

Having secured significant wins in the UK and European markets over the past three years by helping major consumer-goods brands such as DEYA, Delphis Eco and MOTH achieve their sustainability goals, the US$ 7 million investment will accelerate Zevero's scaling efforts in global key markets such as Japan, U.S., Australia, and Asia-Pacific countries. This funding will enable the platform to meet the increasing global demand for comprehensive sustainability solutions, with a particular focus on enhancing its decarbonisation capabilities.

Zevero helps supply-chain-heavy organisations meet sustainability goals by using AI to match emission factors, integrating supply chain data, and offering global climate expertise along their decarbonisation journey. Amid rising regulatory and consumer demands, Zevero's platform empowers businesses to assess their environmental impact across the full lifecycle of their products and operations.

The platform integrates advanced LCA methodologies with carbon accounting tools, offering businesses a detailed understanding of their environmental impacts and enabling them to make informed decisions to achieve their sustainability goals.

"Following a year of significant global commitments to net zero emissions, we have seen a surge in demand for robust, data-driven sustainability solutions. This funding allows us to expand our capabilities and continue delivering the innovative tools that businesses need to meet their regulatory and commercial obligations. The team is excited to lead the industry in providing accurate, scalable and actionable insights for carbon accounting," said Shigeo Taniuchi, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Zevero.

"As demand for transparent, reliable sustainability data grows, Zevero is addressing business challenges with its carbon accounting tool and LCA solutions. Led by Mr. Taniuchi, with global management expertise, Mr. Kuratomi, a serial entrepreneur, and Mr. Richardson and Mr. Wade, both accomplished in European carbon accounting, Zevero's leadership highlights its global reach. We're excited to support their ongoing growth and market expansion," said Tomokazu Okuno, General Partner, CEO of Spiral Capital.

"At Zevero, we're dedicated to not only measuring carbon impact but also empowering our clients to make informed decisions to achieve their sustainability goals. This funding will help us enhance our platform, expand globally, and continue supporting our customers on their path to a net zero future," said Ben Richardson, Chief Sustainability Officer of Zevero.

This funding round is two-fold, with Zevero continuing the raise and looking forward to talking to investors across the world. The secured investment further solidifies the company's position to establish itself as an industry leader. Zevero will use the funds to continue expanding the business globally, enhancing its product and services.

About Zevero

Zevero is a prominent carbon accounting platform dedicated to empowering organisations to achieve their sustainability goals. Its comprehensive software solution leverages AI, supply chain data integrations, and real-time, granular analytics to accurately measure, reduce and report business carbon emissions. With operations spanning 20 countries and managing over 100 million kgCO2e, Zevero is committed to driving global sustainability efforts.

