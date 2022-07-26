Carbon Accounting Software Market to Record 26.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Need to Reduce the Overall Costs Incurred by Enterprises - Technavio

Carbon Accounting Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The carbon accounting software market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

End-user Landscape

The carbon accounting software market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. The companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint by the Paris Agreement goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2 degrees C (preferably to 1.5 degrees C) when compared to pre-industrial levels. Such necessities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for carbon accounting software in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will facilitate the carbon accounting software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Carbon Accounting Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The carbon accounting software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

BraveGen

Carbon Analytics Ltd.

CarbonetiX

Epicor Software Corp.

Greenstep Oy

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Lisam Systems SA

Locus Technologies

NativeEnergy

ProcessMAP Corp.

SAP SE

SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

Simble Solutions Ltd.

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

ENGIE SA

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, BraveGen, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Epicor Software Corp., Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and ENGIE SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

