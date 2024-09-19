Carbon and Keystone Industries Celebrate Milestone of 1,000,000 Dental Parts Printed with Keystone Materials on Carbon Printers

Carbon Reaffirms Its Leadership in High-Volume Custom Manufacturing with Keystone Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, Inc., a trailblazer in high-volume custom manufacturing, is proud to announce an exciting milestone in its ongoing partnership with Keystone Industries: the successful printing of 1,000,000 dental parts using Keystone's trusted materials on Carbon's advanced 3D printers. This achievement underscores the strength of the collaboration between Carbon and Keystone, two industry leaders who continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital dentistry.

A Partnership Built on Innovation and Trust

The partnership between Carbon and Keystone Industries began with a shared vision: to revolutionize dental manufacturing by combining cutting-edge technology with world-class materials. This vision came to life with the release of KeySplint Soft Clear, a groundbreaking material that offers advanced comfort, durability, and aesthetics to dental appliances. KeySplint Soft Clear was explicitly designed for Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology, enabling dental labs to produce high-quality, patient-specific parts with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Since introducing KeySplint Soft Clear, the relationship between Carbon and Keystone has only grown stronger. Together, the two companies have continued to innovate, developing new materials and processes that empower dental labs to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients alike. This collaboration has been important in advancing 3D printing and high-volume manufacturing.

Expanding the Range of Possibilities with Keystone Materials

As the partnership has evolved, the range of Keystone materials validated for use with Carbon printers has expanded, offering dental labs a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet various clinical needs:

: For gingival masks in dental restorations, offering a lifelike simulation of gum tissue KeyGuard: A robust material for 3D printed sportsguards, ensuring protection and durability

Keystone's materials, combined with Carbon's DLS™ technology, help dental labs deliver custom, high-quality parts to clinicians with exacting standards.

The Future of Dental Manufacturing is Here

Carbon's robust technology demonstrates its ability to deliver at scale, with over 1,000,000 dental parts now printed in 314,000 hours using 11,200 liters of Keystone materials. This milestone is a testament to Carbon's commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. Unlike traditional 3D printing companies, Carbon is redefining what it means to manufacture dental products at high volumes. By leveraging our DLS™ technology and a robust ecosystem of validated materials like those from Keystone, Carbon is helping dental labs produce custom parts faster, more efficiently, and with greater precision than ever before.

"Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for our partnership with Keystone and a clear indicator of the direction in which dental manufacturing is headed," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "We are not just a 3D printing company; we are pioneering a new era of high-volume custom manufacturing to meet the demands of today's dental industry."

Continuing the Legacy of Innovation

Both Carbon and Keystone remain committed to driving innovation in the oral healthcare space. With a focus on expanding the range of available materials and enhancing the capabilities of Carbon's DLS™ technology, the future looks bright for digital dentistry. The collaboration is poised to deliver even more advanced solutions, providing dental labs worldwide the tools they need to stay ahead in a competitive market.

For dental labs interested in learning more about how Carbon's high-volume manufacturing capabilities and Keystone's premium materials can transform their workflows, please visit www.carbon3d.com or contact your local Carbon representative.

About Carbon

Carbon is a leader in high-volume custom manufacturing, utilizing its revolutionary Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology to enable companies to bring superior products to market faster. From prototyping to full-scale production, Carbon's platform combines advanced 3D printing technology, software, and materials to create functional end-use parts across various industries, including dental, automotive, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Carbon is dedicated to advancing the future of manufacturing.

About Keystone Industries

Keystone Industries is a global supplier of consumable digital, laboratory, operatory, and preventative products with a strong focus on innovation in biocompatible photopolymer resins. With over 30 years of experience in the dental and cosmetic industries, Keystone continues to set industry standards with products like its KeyPrint® line of 3D printing resins. The company is committed to quality, holding FDA licensing, ISO 13485 and 22716 certifications, and various international product registrations.

To learn more, visit Keystone Industries or find them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

