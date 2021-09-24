Carbon and Keystone Industries Intend to Develop a Flexible Removable Partial Denture Resin

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., and GIBBSTOWN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, and Keystone Industries, a leading dental and 3D resin products company, announced that the two companies have agreed to develop a flexible removable partial denture resin based on Carbon's patented dual cure materials.

Providing dental professionals with an innovative process to address the large partially edentulous patient population via the ability to print a flexible partial denture will be the next step in the strategic partnership between Carbon and Keystone that was initiated in 2019. The two companies originally partnered to launch KeySplint Soft Clear to Carbon's 3D printing technology platform, and more recent additions of both KeySplint Hard and KeyGuide. The expansion of this partnership will allow for the first use of Carbon's patented dual cure process in a dental application.

"Our dual cure resins meet the needs of a broad range of applications. However, this partnership will result in the first use of Carbon's patented dual cure process in a dental application," said Phil DeSimone, cofounder and Chief Product & Business Development Officer. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Keystone to expand denture options for doctors and patients."

This partnership builds on Carbon's industry leadership in developing digital denture solutions that are enabling a new standard of care for edentulous patients. In 2019, Carbon partnered with Dentca to introduce the first FDA-approved 3D printed denture. Carbon was also the first 3D printing technology company to partner with Dentsply Sirona to introduce Lucitone Digital Print, the first high-impact, high aesthetic denture base. Nearly a quarter-million denture parts have been printed on the Carbon platform through partnerships with Dentsply Sirona and Dentca.

Keystone Industries has spent decades producing leading denture products and, more recently, ground-breaking 3D printing resins for dental professionals. Keystone's denture expertise spans nearly every application: Diamond D® high-impact denture base acrylic (heat and self-cure), KeyMill® high-impact CAD/CAM milling discs for denture bases, ClearMet clear, flexible partial denture resin, Millennium PMMA acrylics, the upcoming high-impact pourable version of Diamond D® and in 2022, the KeyDenture 3D printing resins. Using this expansive denture material experience to partner with Carbon's dual cure 3D process will allow Keystone and Carbon to work towards an innovative breakthrough for partial denture frames.

"We have had a long and productive relationship with Carbon," noted Keystone Industries dental president, Ira Rosenau. "Together, we can leverage several strengths of our companies to bring a very substantial innovation to dental professionals – an efficient way to manufacture custom flexible partial dentures for the many patients who need such a prosthetic device to improve their daily lives."

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations, including adidas, Ford Motor Company, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Keystone Industries

Keystone's group of dental companies focuses largely on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory, and preventative products. The company is a global supplier, maintaining a diverse network of more than 800 U.S. and international dental distribution partners in 70+ countries.

Keystone has developed industry-leading products such as its innovative KeyPrint line of 3D printing resins, Diamond D® high-impact denture base, and the Pro-Form® line of thermoplastics, innovative and patent-protected laboratory offerings such as Enamelite ceramic spray glazes, and the award-winning Gelato prophy paste. Keystone has spent nearly three decades formulating and producing biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic nail applications. Keystone maintains FDA licensing, ISO 13485 (medical device) and 22716 certifications, along with GMP certification and international product registrations.

